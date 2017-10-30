Online News. Community Views.

October 30, 2017 - 11:01am

Hazardous weather outlook for today and tomorrow

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Genesee County covering today and tomorrow.

There is a wind advisory in effect until 2 a.m.

There is a flash flood watch in effect from 2 p.m. through Wednesday morning.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain showers on Halloween.

Today's winds are expected to remain 20 to 30 mph, from the west, with gusts up to 50 mph.

As for precipitation, the NWS is predicting heavy lake effect rainfall, though it much of it is likely to fall west of Genesee County.  Runoff could create flash-flood conditions in low-lying areas.  Gutters and drains clogged with leaves could increase the risk of street flooding.

