A head-on collision is reported on Ledge Road, just west of Maple Road, Alabama, with a possible serious injury.

Mercy Flight on ground standby.

One person believed injured.

Alabama fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 1:13 p.m.: Two vehicles involved. One blocking, the other in the woods. Possible medical condition.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: Mercy Flight requested to scene.