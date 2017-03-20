Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 20, 2017 - 1:52pm

Jackson principal thanks Ascension Parish for support during fire

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ascension Parish, Jackson School, schools, batavia, news.

Press release:

On behalf of the Jackson Primary School staff and students,  we would like to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Father David Glassmire and Ascension Parish.

On Wednesday, March 8th, the school needed to evacuate all students quickly due to a serious house fire, across the street from the school. It was a very cold and windy morning as 350 primary students walked to the Ascension Parish parking lot in evacuation protocol.

Within minutes, students were able to enter the Sacred Heart reception hall and knew they were safe and warm. Father David welcomed us immediately and quickly supported our needs in order for the school to operate an efficient evacuation dismissal plan.   

Additionally, we would like to thank Sherry Otto who saw us coming and quickly communicated this to Father Glassmire, Dave Fasano, and the City Police Department for assisting us that morning.

The overall support from Ascension Parish is a true reflection of the wonderful and compassionate people that make up  Batavia’s community.

Diane Bonarigo/Principal

 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button