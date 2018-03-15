Online News. Community Views.

March 15, 2018 - 12:23pm

Jackson Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia.
hogesmugshotmarch2018.jpg
      Jonathan Hoges

Jonathan C. Hoges, 35, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Hoges is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on two occasions.

He was arrested on Jackson Street on Tuesday by members of the Task Force with assistance from Batavia PD.

Following arraignment, he was jailed without bail.

