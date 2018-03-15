Jackson Street resident accused of selling crack cocaine

Jonathan Hoges

Jonathan C. Hoges, 35, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd.

Hoges is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force on two occasions.

He was arrested on Jackson Street on Tuesday by members of the Task Force with assistance from Batavia PD.

Following arraignment, he was jailed without bail.