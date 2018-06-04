Jim Kelly cuts ribbon on new Terry Hills 14th green bridge

When Terry Hills Golf Course built the 14th hold more than 30 years ago, the green, on one of the course's signature holes, was mostly surrounded by water. To provide a bridge to the green, two telephone polls were placed across the water.

In the three decades that passed, the weather did its work on the wood so last summer, the bridge was removed.

This year a new bridge was installed, and with Jim Kelly on hand to cut the ribbon, new bridge was officially opened.

Top photo: Mary Brown, Casey Brown, Danielle Rotondo, Jessica Ecock-Rotondo, Ellen Simkulet, and Nick Rotondo.

Below, two photos provided by Terry Hills. First, Tom Brown walking across the telephone polls when first placed over the water. Second, Casey Brown walking across the first beam placed for the new bridge.