December 22, 2016 - 10:30am
Kiwanis Club ready to spread a little Christmas cheer with local families
posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Kiwanis Club, batavia, news.
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Batavia were at their Secret Santa location yesterday getting ready dozens of holiday tote bags and other gifts for families that will be invited today to that location to pick up the care packages, receive gifts and visit with Santa.
The project is an annual event organized by the Kiwanis Club.
The families receiving the assistance are identified by local organizations and invited to the event.
Recent comments