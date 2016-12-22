Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 22, 2016 - 10:30am

Kiwanis Club ready to spread a little Christmas cheer with local families

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Kiwanis Club, batavia, news.

kiwanischristmastotes2016.jpg

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Batavia were at their Secret Santa location yesterday getting ready dozens of holiday tote bags and other gifts for families that will be invited today to that location to pick up the care packages, receive gifts and visit with Santa.

The project is an annual event organized by the Kiwanis Club.

The families receiving the assistance are identified by local organizations and invited to the event.

kiwanischristmastotes2016-2.jpg

kiwanischristmastotes2016-3.jpg

kiwanischristmastotes2016-4.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2016

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button