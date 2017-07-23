Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 23, 2017 - 3:00pm

Kiwanis honors Dick and Betty Rung for donations to fight Lyme disease

posted by Howard B. Owens in Kiwanis, Pavilion, batavia, news.

img_1183kiwanis.jpg

Dick and Betty Rung were honored Saturday night at the District Council meeting of Kiwanis at B.W.'s Restaurant in Pavilion for their support of the Lyme Disease Foundation.

Their monetary donations were recognized with the Brittany Fellowship Award and an Emerald Fellowship Award.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted by deer ticks. The disease affects the brain and can cause severe symptoms. The treatments are expensive and often not covered by insurance. The foundation assists those afflicted by Lyme disease.

Presenting the awards were Peter and Doreen Pellittieri, board members for the New York Pediatric Lyme Disease Foundation.

img_1185kiwanis.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

July 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button