February 23, 2017 - 8:45am

Lady Irish get Section V playoff win over Lyndonville

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Notre Dame.

ndgirlshoopsfeb222017.jpg

Margaret Sutherland posted a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) to help lead Notre Dame's Lady Irish to a 55-23 victory over Lyndonville in their opening Section V playoff game Wednesday night.

Callie McCulley scored 15 points. Morgan Rhodes added nine points to go with seven steals. Hannah Bowen and Emma Finch each scored six and Bowen also had six steals.

ndgirlshoopsfeb222017-2.jpg

ndgirlshoopsfeb222017-3.jpg

ndgirlshoopsfeb222017-4.jpg

ndgirlshoopsfeb222017-5.jpg

ndgirlshoopsfeb222017-6.jpg

ndgirlshoopsfeb222017-7.jpg

ndgirlshoopsfeb222017-8.jpg

