February 23, 2017 - 8:45am
Lady Irish get Section V playoff win over Lyndonville
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Notre Dame.
Margaret Sutherland posted a double-double (13 points and 10 rebounds) to help lead Notre Dame's Lady Irish to a 55-23 victory over Lyndonville in their opening Section V playoff game Wednesday night.
Callie McCulley scored 15 points. Morgan Rhodes added nine points to go with seven steals. Hannah Bowen and Emma Finch each scored six and Bowen also had six steals.
