October 13, 2017 - 10:31am

Law and Order: A pair of DWI arrests

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, pembroke.

Lee Uzarowski, 50, of Main Street, Akron, is charged with DWI, no tail lamps, driving left on crest of grade or curve, and driving left of pavement markings. Uzarowski was stopped at 1:28 a.m., today, on Hopkins Road, Pembroke, by Deputy Matthew Clor.

Lamar Lee Mobley, 23, of Warren Street, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Mobley was stopped at 10:17 a.m., Thursday, on Lewiston Road, Batavia, by Deputy Howard Wilson.

