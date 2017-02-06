Law and Order: Alleged shoplifter also accused of possessing needle

Nicholas Sylvester Dinitto, 27, of Oak Orchard Street, Albion, is charged with petit larceny and possession of a hypodermic instrument. Dinitto is accused of shoplifting at Target. During the investigation by Deputy Andrew Hale, he was allegedly found in possession of a needle.

Jennifer Lyn Stack, 30, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with attempted criminal contempt 2nd. Stack was arrested on a warrant out of Town of Batavia Court and jailed on $1,000 bail.

Jadon Lee Peoples, 20, of Main Street, Oakfield, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Peoples was charged following a traffic stop for alleged speeding at 8:06 p.m., Sunday, on North Main Street, Oakfield, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.

Felicia Renee Sherrell, 36, of Bloomingdale Road, Akron, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Sherrell was charged following a call to check on the welfare of a motorist stopped at the side of the road at 8:40 p.m., Saturday, on Route 77, Alabama, by Deputy Richard Schildwaster.

Nicole Marie Capretto, 33, of Lewiston Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Capretto was arrested on a warrant out of City Court.

A 16-year-old of Lewiston Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. The youth allegedly violated an order of protection.

Ralph Guy Chase, Jr., 73, of Highland Drive, Dundee, is charged with possession of untaxed cigarettes. Chase was stopped for an alleged traffic violation at 8:59 p.m., Friday, on Route 77, Alabama, by Deputy Richard Schildwaster and allegedly found in possession of 8,800 untaxed cigarettes.