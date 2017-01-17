Law and Order: Batavia man accused of driving on Thruway with a BAC more than twice the legal limit
Adam L. Rumley, 26, of Batavia, is charged with aggravated DWI and multiple traffic violations. Rumley was stopped by State Police on the Thruway at 10:22 p.m., Sunday. He allegedly had a BAC of .22.
Linda Ann Martin, 64, of McKinley Avenue, Batavia, is charged with offering a false instrument for filing 2nd. Martin is accused of claiming she did not make a bank transaction in August 2015.
Ryan James Emery, 19, of Main Street, Oakfield, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Emery was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation at 8:35 p.m., Saturday. He was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia by Deputy Richard Schildwaster.
