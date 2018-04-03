Law and Order: Batavia man accused of violating court order

Derek J. Wert, 36, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt, 1st. Wert is accused of violating an order of protection by making contact Sunday with the protected person at the person's residence. Wert was arraigned and jailed without bail.

Austin Kendrick Vogt, 20, of Fairway 6, Macedon, is charged with criminal mischief, 4th. Vogt allegedly broke a mirror in a bathroom at College Village at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Faith Marie Greene, 21, of Canterbury Lane, Tonawanda, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. Greene was stopped at 3:20 a.m. Saturday on Route 77 in Darien by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Andrew Gerard Jones, 54, of Attridge Road, Churchville, is charged with DWI, driving under the influences of drugs and alcohol, refusal to take breath test, and speeding. Jones was stopped at 12:26 p.m. Saturday on Pearl Street Road, Batavia, by Sgt. John Baiocco.

Walter Bernard Hale Jr., 40, of East Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt, 2nd. Hale is accused of posting pictures online of a person under the protection of a court order.