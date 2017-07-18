Law and Order: Batavia man arrested two days in a row for incidents on Chase Park

Dalton C. Kelley, 19, of Chase Park, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and harassment 2nd. Kelly allegedly damaged garage windows and pushed or threatened to harm other individuals during a disturbance on Chase Park at 6:55 p.m., Saturday. Kelley was also charged with harassment 2nd for allegedly striking a person at the same location at 4:42 p.m., Sunday.

Matthew D. Novak, 28, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 1st, criminal mischief 3rd, and harassment 2nd. Novak was arrested on a warrant stemming from an incident reported at 1:30 a.m., April 12. He was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Darazian W. Williams, 24, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Williams was arrested following a traffic stop at 6:30 p.m., July 9, on Law Street, Batavia, by Officer Matthew Lutey.

Melvin C. Tolbert-McDonald, 21, of Seward Street, Rochester, is charged with assault 3rd and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation. Tolbert-McDonald is accused of striking another person several times and choking that person during a disturbance reported at 6:31 p.m., Saturday, at a location on Pearl Street, Batavia.

Bonnie L. Cortright, 30, of Clinton Street Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass. Police responded at 11:15 p.m. to 122 Summit Street, Batavia, for a report of people being inside a vacant home. Also charged were Sabrina Higgins, 22, and Thomas Preedom, 29. Preedom, a parolee, was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Casey J. Halsey, 37, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Redfield Parkway at 4:34 a.m., Saturday. Halsey allegedly refused to leave a residence. He was jailed on $7,500 bail.

Willie Frank Irvin, II, 35, of Trumbull Parkway, Batavia, is charged with DWI, speeding in zone, and tailgating. Irvin was stopped at 2:37 a.m., Sunday, on East Main Street, by Officer Arick Perkins.