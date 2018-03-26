Law and Order: Batavia man charged with felonies following physical domestic

Joseph Tornabene

Joseph M. Tornabene, 26, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault, aggravated criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree robbery. Tornabene is accused of physically attacking a woman during a violent domestic dispute, causing injuries. He is also accused of forcibly taking the victim's mobile phone, preventing her from calling 9-1-1. He also allegedly violated an order of protection. He was jailed on $25,000 bail.

Daniel Edward King, 41, of Phelps Road, Pembroke, is charged with failing to register a change of address within 10 days as a sex offender. The charge followed an investigation into an incident in the Town of Pembroke.

Bin Chen, 32, of Wangman Street, Rochester, is charged with possession for the purpose of sale of 30,000 or more untaxed cigarettes, criminal tax fraud, 3rd, and failure to stop at stop sign. Chen was stopped at 1:29 a.m. Friday in the area of 7152 Alleghany Road, Alabama, by Deputy James Stack.

Jacob Russell, 22, of Walkers Corner Road, Byron, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and unlawful possession of marijuana. Russell was charged following a search of his residence by probation officers, who allegedly found a switchblade knife and five marijuana smoking devices containing marijuana. Russell was jailed on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond.

Kevin Watson, 58, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Watson is accused of stealing several items from Dollar General.

Scott D. Larnder, 41, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with an unlicensed dog and owning a vicious dog. Larnder's dog allegedly bit another person at his residence at 10:23 p.m. on March 12.