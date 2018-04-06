Online News. Community Views.

April 6, 2018 - 10:35am

Law and Order: Batavia resident charged with harassment, unlawful imprisonment

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Oakfield, notify.

Patrick S. Rumble, 31, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd, unlawful imprisonment 2nd, and criminal mischief 4th. Rumble allegedly pushed another person multiple times and prevented that person from leaving a residence and from contacting emergency dispatch during an incident at 4:11 p.m., Wednesday, at a location on Hutchins Place, Batavia.

A 17-year-old resident of Hutchins Place is charged with trespass. The youth allegedly entered a residence on Hutchins Place at about 4 p.m., Wednesday, after being told to stay away from that residence.

Arnold John Oberlander, Jr., 54, of South Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. Oberlander was stopped at 8:29 a.m., Thursday, on the I-490 in Le Roy by Deputy Matthew Bailey.

