October 4, 2017 - 11:42am

Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of stealing medication

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, Darien.

Jessica Marie Forsyth, 32, of Thomas Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th. Forsyth is accused of stealing medication from a residence on Old Meadow Lane in Batavia.

Jeremy Aaron McCormick, 23, of East Avenue, Attica, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. McCormick was stopped at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday on Route 20, Darien, by Eric Meyer. He was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

