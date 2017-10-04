Law and Order: Batavia woman accused of stealing medication

Jessica Marie Forsyth, 32, of Thomas Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th. Forsyth is accused of stealing medication from a residence on Old Meadow Lane in Batavia.

Jeremy Aaron McCormick, 23, of East Avenue, Attica, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and speeding. McCormick was stopped at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday on Route 20, Darien, by Eric Meyer. He was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.