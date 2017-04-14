Law and Order: Bethany man accused of spitting on, kicking a police officer

Sath Paul Dhanda, 37, of Clapsaddle Road, Bethany, is charged with two counts of obstructing governmental administration, criminal contempt second and two counts of harassment 2nd. Dhanda allegedly violated an order of protection. He is accused of spitting on and kicking the arresting officer, Officer Pete Flanagan. He was jailed on $5,000 bail or $10,000 cash.

Quentin L. Gibson, 32, of Glendale Drive, Lockport, is charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, no headlights, and obstructed view. Gibson was stopped at 11:47 p.m., April 7, on West Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Eric Foels.

Tyler D. Price, 24, no permanent address, was arrested for alleged failure to appear on a ticket.

Emily J. Walker, 24, of Sherman Stedman Road, Sherman Town, was arrested on a warrant. Walker allegedly violated terms of Drug Court. She was jailed on $100,000 bail.

Blake Riley Pahuta, 19, of Alleghany Road, Corfu, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and improper right turn at an intersection. Pahuta was stopped at 12:28 a.m., Thursday, on South Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Jason Ivison.

Terry Lee Lamere, 52, of Buffalo Road, Bergen, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear.

Donald C. Hale, 58, of Townline Road, Byron, criminal contempt 2nd, turned himself in to police in connection with an investigation into his alleged attempt to contact a protected person.

Brandon J. March, 32, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. March was allegedly found in possession of marijuana at 7:46 a.m., March 31, at a location on Cone Street, Batavia, by Officer Frank Klimjack.

Joseph M. Marranco, Jr., 46, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Marranco allegedly stole prescription pills from another person. He was jailed on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond.

A 17-year-old resident of Holland Avenue, was arrested on a warrant and jailed on $2,500 bail.

Aaron M. Talbot, 35, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with menacing 2nd, harassment 2nd and criminal possession of a weapon 4th. Talbot was allegedly involved in a fight at 5:50 a.m., April 4, in which he struck another person and displayed a knife.