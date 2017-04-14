Law and Order: Bethany man accused of spitting on, kicking a police officer
Sath Paul Dhanda, 37, of Clapsaddle Road, Bethany, is charged with two counts of obstructing governmental administration, criminal contempt second and two counts of harassment 2nd. Dhanda allegedly violated an order of protection. He is accused of spitting on and kicking the arresting officer, Officer Pete Flanagan. He was jailed on $5,000 bail or $10,000 cash.
Quentin L. Gibson, 32, of Glendale Drive, Lockport, is charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, no headlights, and obstructed view. Gibson was stopped at 11:47 p.m., April 7, on West Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Eric Foels.
Tyler D. Price, 24, no permanent address, was arrested for alleged failure to appear on a ticket.
Emily J. Walker, 24, of Sherman Stedman Road, Sherman Town, was arrested on a warrant. Walker allegedly violated terms of Drug Court. She was jailed on $100,000 bail.
Blake Riley Pahuta, 19, of Alleghany Road, Corfu, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and improper right turn at an intersection. Pahuta was stopped at 12:28 a.m., Thursday, on South Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Jason Ivison.
Terry Lee Lamere, 52, of Buffalo Road, Bergen, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear.
Donald C. Hale, 58, of Townline Road, Byron, criminal contempt 2nd, turned himself in to police in connection with an investigation into his alleged attempt to contact a protected person.
Brandon J. March, 32, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. March was allegedly found in possession of marijuana at 7:46 a.m., March 31, at a location on Cone Street, Batavia, by Officer Frank Klimjack.
Joseph M. Marranco, Jr., 46, of Pringle Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Marranco allegedly stole prescription pills from another person. He was jailed on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond.
A 17-year-old resident of Holland Avenue, was arrested on a warrant and jailed on $2,500 bail.
Aaron M. Talbot, 35, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with menacing 2nd, harassment 2nd and criminal possession of a weapon 4th. Talbot was allegedly involved in a fight at 5:50 a.m., April 4, in which he struck another person and displayed a knife.
Emily J. Walker ... was jailed on $100,000 bail.
$100,000?
What is she?
El Chapo Guzmán's right-arm?
SOP for drug court violations. They set the bail at 100,000 and if you do get bailed out, they immediately throw you right back in and keep your 100K. When Emily signed the papers for drug court she agree that one of the penalties for violating the stipulations would be re-incarceration and re in statement of the original charges.
Showerthought: I bet the police feel pretty stupid having to arrest people for weed these days. Like ~50% of people smoke it, its just silly to be spending resources on weed at this point. If you caught me and took my weed you know what i would do? Go buy more weed from one of the 100 people i know that sell it.
$11,762,682,554 spent, and 0 results. GJ guys!! LOL
http://www.drugsense.org/cms/wodclock
I'm with Christopher on the weed statement. What a waste of time and money. As an American it only matters where you are standing as to whether or not you are arrested. I do think the NYS law is a tool law enforcement uses to arrest you when you piss them off. I do hope the police use some kind of discretion and confiscate the leafy green substance with a warning before sending you on your way. Maybe, just maybe for every arrest we read about there is a warning to someone.
Don't even go to..... if you don't like the law, change it..... you can not do that in NY the nanny state, ie SAFE ACT........
Recent comments