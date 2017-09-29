Law and Order: 'Destro' helps find alleged drunken driver who fled accident

Michael Alan Shelter, 27, of Lewiston Road, Alabama, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. At 2:23 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Maple Road, Alabama, where the driver had fled the scene. Deputy Chris Erion and K9 "Destro" were dispatched and Shelter was located not far from the scene of the accident. The incident was investigated by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Aaron Robert Webb, 21, of West Combe Park, West Henrietta, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, failed to stop at stop sign and insufficient tail lamp. Webb was stopped at 11:57 p.m., Thursday, on Telephone Road, Pavilion, by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Joshua A. Aughenbaugh, 23, of Junction Road, Pavilion, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Aughenbaugh is accused of holding a child behind a running vehicle in an attempt to prevent the child's mother from putting the vehicle in reverse. Aughenbaugh is also accused of butting heads with the woman and shoving her. He was jailed on $500 bail.

Leaha RaeAnne Wimmer, 25, of Allen Road, Albion, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Wimmer allegedly stole a debit card and made purchases with it.