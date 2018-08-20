Local Matters

August 20, 2018 - 10:41am

Law and Order: Driver accused of driving drunk with two prior convictions

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, Le Roy, notify.

Candido Candelaria, III, 26, of East State Street, Albion, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation 1st, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, following too closely, driver's view obstructed, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Candelaria was reportedly involved in an accident at 12:12 p.m., Thursday, on Clinton Street Road, Le Roy, which was investigated by Deputy Kevin Forsyth. Candelaria reportedly has two DWI convictions in the past 10 years.

Mikhail Alexander MacPherson, 35, of Gully Road, Le Roy, is charged with criminal mischief 4th, menacing 34d, and unlawful imprisonment 2nd. MacPherson allegedly prevented a victim from calling for emergency assistance or leaving a residence during a dispute reported at 12:32 a.m., Friday, on Gully Road, Le Roy.

