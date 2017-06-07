Law and Order: Driver involved in accident in Alexander yesterday charged with DWI

Rachel Ann Baehr, 30, of Linwood Road, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, aggravated unlicensed operation, moved from lane unsafely, and speed not reasonable and prudent. Baehr's vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole on Main Street, Alexander, at 5:42 a.m., Tuesday. When deputies arrived on the scene, there was smoke coming from the vehicle and the pole was broken. Baehr was located walking around the vehicle. She was arrested following a field sobriety test. (Initial Report).

Tara Lynn Thurley, 38, of Bethany Center Road, Bethany, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and falsifying business records 1st. Thurley is accused of stealing money from her employer in Pavilion and making false entries into business records of the company in an effort to conceal the theft. She was arraigned and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.