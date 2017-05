Tawny L. Collazo, 32, of Swan Street, Dunkirk, is charged with DWI, felony DWI with passengers under 16 years of age, and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Collazo was stopped at 12:48 a.m. on Main Road, Pembroke, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan. Collazo is accused of driving drunk with two children under age of 16 in the vehicle. Collazo was released on an appearance ticket.