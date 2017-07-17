Law and Order: Duo charged with drug possession after accident in Alexander

Chris Kaboingo, 28, of Mill Street, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, 4th. Kaboingo was arrested following a property damage accident at 7:29 p.m. May 25 on Alexander Road, Alexander. He was allegedly found in possession of amphetamine pills. He was arraigned July 11 and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. Also charged was Darazian Willie Paul Williams, 24, of West Main Street, Batavia. Williams was also cited for alleged failure to keep right.

Alexander Albert Chandler, 25, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and inadequate plate lamp. Chandler was stopped at 9:50 p.m. Friday on Main Road, Stafford, by Deputy Michael Lute.

Riley Kristine Davis, 20, of Gilbert Road, Bergen, is charged with petit larceny. Davis is accused of shoplifting from a business on Veterans Memorial Drive at 12:11 p.m. on July 10. Davis allegedly stole jewelry.

Nasir Chalee Nathan, 21, of Goade Park, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Nathan was allegedly found in possession marijuana while in a parking lot off Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia, at 12:43 p.m. on July 10 by Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Jessica Ann Shiltz, 33, Claybed Road, Filmore, is charged with DWI and refusal to take breath test. At 12:27 a.m., July 13, Deputy Ryan DeLong observed a vehicle stopped at the side of the road on Colby Road, Darien. Upon investigation, Shiltz was found to be allegedly driving drunk. She was jailed on $250 bail.

Jay'von D Spivey, 18, of Holland Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, 5th, and resisting arrest. Spivey is accused of stealing a bicycle. He allegedly pulled away and resisted when police attempted to place him in custody. He was jailed on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.

Gregory Seppe, 59, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny, burglary, 2nd, and conspiracy, 4th. Gregory Seppe was arrested with Brandon Seppe, 33, when the two men were allegedly found leaving the area of a reported burglary. Both were held without bail.

Olivia J. Paganin, 28, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and motor vehicle with lights that do not meet standards. Paganin was stopped at 1:15 a.m., July 1, on East Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Sheryl A. Jeffery, 58, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Jeffery allegedly struck a registered nurse while being treated at UMMC.