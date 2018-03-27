Law and Order: Elba resident accused of pawning property of another person

Matthew Scott Williams, 30, of Hundredmark Road, Elba, is charged with criminal possession of criminal property, 5th, and falsifying business records, 2nd. Williams is accused of selling another person's property at Pawn King in Batavia. He was arraigned and released under supervision of Genesee Justice.

Latiqua S. Jackson, 24, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to comply with a court-ordered program. Jackson was jailed without bail.

A 17-year-old resident of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. The youth was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Sunday on Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Jacqueline M. Biglow, 55, of Prune Street, Batavia, is charged with dog running at large. Biglow was charged after police were dispatched to Prune Street at 4:54 p.m., Monday, for a report of an aggressive dog running at large in the area.

Jeremy S. LaCarte, 40, of Kibbe Avenue, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to comply with court conditions. LaCarte posted bail and was released.

Roseann Cooper, 48, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Cooper is accused of shoplifting at Tops Friendly Market in Batavia. She is accused of concealing $33.54 worth of merchandise in her purse and leaving the store without paying.

A 16-year-old resident of Gilbert Road, Bergen, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The youth is accused of hosting a party at 9:55 p.m. Friday at his residence where he was serving alcohol to people under age 21.

Tyler Lee Walls, 21, of Upper Holley Road, Holley, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, and criminal possession of marijuana, 4th. Walls was stopped at 8:21 p.m. Friday on Holley Byron Road, Byron, by Deputy Christoper Erion and K-9 "Destro."

James Andrew Douglas, 67, of Alger Street, Rochester, is charged with DWI, refusal to take a breath test, and speeding. Douglas was stopped at 2:13 a.m.,Saturday on Lewiston Road, Batavia, by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Tyler John Henderson, 29, of Maple Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Henderson was stopped at 1:07 a.m. Saturday on Lewiston Road, Batavia, by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.