July 21, 2017 - 11:47am

Law and Order: Elba resident accused of selling crack cocaine

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, elba, pembroke.
      Patrick Moore

Patrick D. Moore, 39, of Strouts Road, Elba, is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, 3rd, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd. Moore is accused of selling crack cocaine on two occasions to an agent of the Local Drug Task Force. Moore was held in the Genesee County Jail pending an arraignment today.

Mark David Humel, 25, of Main Road, Pembroke, is charged with assault, 3rd. Humel was arrested in connection with an unspecified incident in the Town of Pembroke, on Gilmore Road, at 11 p.m., July 14.

