Law and Order: Ellicott Street resident accused of punching, kicking roomate

Rae C. Cook, 28, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Cook is accused of punching and kicking a roommate in the face during an argument at midnight, Monday.

Passiona C. McConnell, 39, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with curfew violation. McConnell is accused of allowing her two juvenile children to violate the Batavia Municipal Code curfew.

Minnie M. Henry, 29, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief and harassment, 2nd. Henry was arrested on a warrant and detained in jail.

A 17-year-old resident of Main Road, Le Roy, is charged with trespassing. Deputies responded to a complaint of several individuals trespassing on property at 7875 E. Main Road, Le Roy. The youth was identified as an alleged trespasser, arrested and issued an appearance ticket.