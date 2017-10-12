Law and Order: Felony DWI arrest in Darien

Joseph Lee Henry, 31, of Chaddock Avenue, Hornell, is charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation first, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, and moved from lane unsafely. Henry was stopped at 11:47 p.m., Tuesday, on Tinkham Road, Darien, by Deputy Eric Meyer. Henry was also cited for inadequate exhaust and illegal stickers. He was jailed without bail.

Thomas A. Culver, Jr., 38, of Wood Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for his intermittent jail sentence for several weekends. He was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Roseann Cooper, 48, of Pearl Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. Cooper posted $500 bail and was released.

Aisha I. Culver, 19, of Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Culver was arrested in Le Roy by State Police. No further details released.