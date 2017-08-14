Law and Order: Friend picking up friend at jail accused of driving drunk to get there

Nicholas Edmund Kaiser, 26, of Westbourne Drive, Tonawanda, is charged with felony DWI and felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Kaiser was arrested after arriving at the Genesee County Jail at 1:35 a.m., Sunday, to pick up a friend who had been arrested for DWI earlier in the night. Upon Kaiser's arrive, officers suspected Kaiser of being intoxicated. He submitted to a field sobriety test.

Jamie Ann Dorazio, 24, of Broad Street, Tonawanda, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater and failure to obey police officer. Dorazio was stopped at 11:44 p.m., Saturday, following a traffic stop on Sumner Road, Darien, by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Jeffrey Alexander Cardenas, II, 26, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs and failure to keep right. Cardenas was arrested after Deputy Mathew Clor responded to a complaint of a vehicle off the road on Lake Street Road, Le Roy, at 12:18 a.m., Saturday.

David James Leroy, 25, of Sumner Road, Darien, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd. Leroy was arrested after deputies and troopers responded to a check-the-welfare call at a location on Sumner Road, Darien. Leroy allegedly interfered with the deputies and troopers.

Ronald D. Ashton III, 24, of Bennett Street, Buffalo, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, suspended registration and driving to left on crest/grade curve. Ashton was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear in Town of Bethany Court on charges stemming from 2016.

Kelly Ann Kasper, 47, of Judge Road, Alabama, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd. Kasper allegedly struck a person who was the protected party in an order of protection.

Teshawn Anthony Lang-Smith, 21, of Dellinger Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. Lang-Smith is accused of damaging property at a party at 3:15 a.m., Aug. 30, 2014.