Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 3, 2018 - 10:37am

Law and Order: Inmate charged following fight in jail

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news, Alabama, Oakfield.

Michael Paul Carey, 32, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or circulation.  Carey is accused of fighting with another inmate in the Genesee County Jail at 11:33 p.m., Monday. Carey allegedly tried to strangle a fellow inmate.

Allea Beth Devos, 30, of Prospect Street, Batavia, is charged with DWI, failure to dim headlights, and refusal to take breath test. Devos was stopped at 9:31 p.m., New Year's Eve, on Ellicott Street, Batavia, by Sgt. Eric Seppala.

Rebecca Sue Hensel, 35, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and speeding. Hensel was stopped at 10:39 p.m., Friday, on Main Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Edward Jordan White, 22, of Michigan Street, Lockport, is charged with possession of dangerous contraband while confined in the first degree. White, while an inmate at the Genesee County Jail, allegedly possessed an alcoholic beverage at 9:43 p.m., Dec. 26.  He is being held on unrelated charges.

Michaela Rose Leach, 18, of Transit Road, Pavilion, is charged with trespass.  Leach was allegedly found at College Village after being barred from the property four days earlier.

Matthew H. Pape, 26, of Oakfield, is charged with harassment 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child. Pape was arrested by State Police following the report of an incident at 9:49 p.m., Monday, in Oakfield. Pape was jailed on bail. No further details released.

Eric M. Schroer, 22, of Depew, is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Schroer was stopped at 10:03 p.m., on New Year's Eve, at Tensow Road and Bloomingdale Road, Alabama, by State Police.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button