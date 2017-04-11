Law and Order: Le Roy PD announces two arrests

Thomas J. Coleman, 55, of Alfred Drive, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, and speeding. Coleman was stopped by Le Roy PD after allegedly passing a patrol car at 47 mph in a 30 mph zone on West Main Street in the village at 9:44 p.m., Friday. Coleman allegedly failed to yield to the patrol vehicle's emergency lights and struck a curb prior to pulling over. Coleman was found to allegedly have a BAC of .18 or greater.

Nicholas T. Bowden, 21, of Le Roy, is charged with four counts of criminal possession of stolen property 4th and grand larceny 4th. Bowden was arrested Monday by Le Roy PD. He allegedly possessed credit cards belonging to a relative and used the cards to make unauthorized withdrawals from an ATM machine of more than 1,000.