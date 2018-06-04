Law and Order: Man accused of stealing money from lost wallet

Matthew J. Hyland, 38, of Canandaigua, is charged with petit larceny. Hyland was arrested following an investigation by a trooper into the theft of $103 from a wallet that had been accidentally left on a counter by a customer at the TA Travel Center in Pembroke. The customer reported returning for the wallet and finding $103 had been removed from the wallet. The trooper used video surveillance to help identify Hyland as a suspect. According to State Police, Hyland admitted to the larceny and stated he wanted to return the money to the owner. Hyland turned himself in to State Police at the Batavia Barracks.

Adam Arsenault

Adam J. Arsenault, 32, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with menacing a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal possession of a weapon. Arsenault allegedly brandished a knife at police officers who were attempted to arrest him on a warrant. He was jailed without bail.

Scott David Beswick, 44, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt. Beswick is accused of consuming alcohol at his residence in violation of a court order of protection.

Nathan Robert Arnold, 26, of Terry Street, Byron, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing. Arnold allegedly obstructed the breathing of another man while engaged in a fight at 7:35 p.m., Wednesday at a location on Terry Street, Bryon.

Bleyke Z. Culver, 21, of Walnut Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to comply with court-ordered programs as part of his sentencing on a conviction. He jailed on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.

Latiqua S. Jackson, 24, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th and conspiracy 6th. Jackson was arrested on a warrant. Jackson is accused of pawning, trading, or selling stolen property and that she was aided by at least one other person. He was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Luis Alberto Ramos-Mercado, 33, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass 2nd. Ramos-Mercado is accused of entering another person's dwelling through a window without that person's knowledge or permission.

Edward R. Loper, 30, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 5th. Loper was arrested on a warrant while incarcerated in the Genesee County Jail on unrelated charges.

Nathen Edward-Donald Brege, 25, of Alleghany Road, Basom, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for sentencing on a resisting arrest charge. He was jailed on $2,500 bail.

Matthew J. Florian, 29, of Slusser Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and following too closely. Florian was stopped at 11:18 p.m., Saturday, on West Main Street, Batavia, by Officer Arick Perkins.