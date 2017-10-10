Law and Order: Officers spot marijuana growing on roof of Batavia residence

Jacob J. Camerera, 26, of Ross Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawfully growing cannabis. Camerera was arrested after police responded to a neighbor illegally burning garbage at 10:03 a.m., Sunday. While Officer Mark Lawrence and Sgt. Daniel Coffey were explaining the violation of the Batavia Municipal Code, they noticed marijuana plants growing on the roof of Camerera's residence. Camerera was issued an appearance ticket and released.

Guy J. Bontrager, 46, of Werner Road, Attica, is charged with trespass. Bontrager allegedly drove an ATV on leased property on Spring Road, Alexander, without permission at 5:48 p.m. Oct. 1 causing inconvenience to deer hunters in the area.

Woodrow C. Horseman, 41, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd, and criminal mischief, 4th. Horseman allegedly pushed another person against a wall and then threw that person's phone in the road when the person tried to call the police. The incident was reported at 3:17 p.m., Thursday.

Jeffrey D. Freeman, 37, of South Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment, 2nd. Freeman was allegedly involved in a domestic incident at 9:50 a.m. Thursday on South Spruce Street, Batavia.

Sy Jesman T. Brown, 32, of Rochester, is charged with criminal impersonation. Brown was arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on the I-490 in Le Roy at 9:15 a.m., Sunday. Also arrested and charged with criminal impersonation, 31-year-old Natassia V. Travis, of Rochester. Karaya D. Cummings, 28, of Rochester, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation. All were ordered held on bail. No further details released.