Law and Order: Parolee from Lockport arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Edward Jordan White, 21, of Michigan Street, Lockport, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, unlawful possession of marijuana and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd. White, who is currently on parole, was stopped by Batavia police officers after being observed driving in the city. During the traffic stop he was allegedly found to have a suspended license and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. The Local Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.

Billy Joe Johnson, 39, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with forcible touching. Johnson allegedly forcibly touched the intimate parts of another person while in a store on Veterans Memorial Drive at 9:15 p.m., Feb. 14.

Sergio Antonio Forte, 51, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, was arrested on a warrant stemming from a charge of unauthorized of a use of a vehicle 2nd. Forte turned himself in at the Sheriff's Office on the warrant. He was jailed without bail.