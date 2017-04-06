Online News. Community Views.

April 6, 2017 - 9:52am

Law and Order: Pavilion man accused of driving car into building at high school

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Pavilion, batavia, Le Roy, news.

Stephen Everett Pike, 20, of Big Tree Road, Pavilion, is charged with criminal mischief 4th degree. Pike is accused of driving recklessly in the parking lot of Pavilion High School at 11:30 p.m., March 11, causing his vehicle to strike the building causing damage (previous report).

Tonya Marie Ficarella, 30, of Lovers Lane Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Ficarella is accused of stealing merchandise from Kohl's Department Store.

Robert John Leach, 56, of Lake Street, Le Roy, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and inadequate plate lamp. Leach was stopped at 11:23 p.m., Saturday, on Main Road, Stafford, by Deputy Ryan Delong.

