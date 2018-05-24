Law and Order: Porter Avenue resident accused of possessing more than two ounces of marijuana

Richard T. Fleig, 38, of Porter Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of marijuana, 4th. As the result of an investigation by the Local Drug Task Force on Feb. 17, Fleig was allegedly found in possession of more than two ounces of marijuana. Sgt. Matthew Lutey and Officer Chad Richards assisted in the investigation.

Michael J. Smith, 70, of Le Roy, is charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation, 1st, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd, driving while ability impaired by alcohol, failure to surrender suspended driver's license, and failure to keep right. Smith was stopped by Sgt. Colin Reagan, Wyoming County Sheriff's Office, in the Town of Warsaw, for alleged failure to maintain lane. He allegedly failed a field sobriety test. He reportedly has a pending felony DWI charge in Genesee County. He was jailed on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.

Edward Dexter McDonald III, 28, of West Main Street, Le Roy, is charged with two counts of harassment, 2nd, and trespass. McDonald was allegedly involved in a fight with two people on private property on Rose Road at 9:39 p.m. Sunday.

Joshua R. Nanni, 24, of Oakfield, is charged with driving while impaired by drugs, 1st, driving left of pavement markings, and unsafe turn. Nanni was stopped by State Police in Pembroke at 10:40 p.m., Tuesday.

Cathi A. Adams, 48, of Bergen, is charged with DWI. Adams was stopped by State Police on Swamp Road at 9:17 p.m. Monday.