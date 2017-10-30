Law and Order: Postal carrier calls in suspicious activity, leads to drug arrest

Austin Lee Wester, 23, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Police responded to the area of 21 Ross St., Batavia, at 11:13 a.m., Wednesday, after a postal carrier reported observing a person who "appeared to be on something and suspicious." It was also reported that Wester walked around to the back of a residence and appeared to be casing the residence. He was jailed on $20,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

Stacey Lynne Ives, 38, of Angling Road, Pembroke, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, and unreasonable speed. Ives is accused of driving a vehicle that struck a parked semi-trailer in the area of 2200 Angling Road, Pembroke, at 3:06 a.m., Sunday. When deputies arrived on scene, Ives was reportedly out of the vehicle and walking around. She was treated at the scene by Mercy EMS and released with no reported injuries. The accident was investigated by deputy Ryan Young.

James M. Rossiter, 35, of Clifton Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or greater, failure to signal, failure to use headlights, moving from lane unsafely. Rossiter was stopped at 1:04 a.m., Sunday, on North Spruce Street, Batavia, by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Micheal J. DiFalco, 29, no permanent address, is charged with petit larceny. DiFalco was arrested on a warrant for an alleged theft that occurred at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24, at 41 South Main St., Batavia. He was jailed on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

Danielle Elizabeth Cummings, 39, of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant. Cummings was taken into custody at Wayne County Jail by Batavia PD and returned to the City of Batavia for arraignment in City Court. She was jailed on $2,500 bail. No information released on the charges contained in the warrant.

Geoffrey M. Anderson, Jr., 52, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal trespass and harassment second. Anderson was allegedly in a building at Batavia Middle School without authorization at 10:14 p.m., Friday. While being escorted from the building, Anderson allegedly pulled away forcefully from a security aide and made threatening statements.

Ryan N. Bartholomew, 23, of Adams Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Bartholomew is accused of directing obscene language at City of Batavia residents while in a vehicle in the area of 6 Orleans Ave., Batavia, at 3:44 a.m., Wednesday.

Michael Charles Friedman, 60, of Quarry Hill Estates, Akron, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .18 or higher, and possession of an open container in a vehicle. Friedman was stopped at 1:45 a.m., today, on Macomber Road, Alabama, by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Daniel Edward King, 41, of Alleghany Road, Pembroke, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd, disorderly conduct, and unlawful possession of marijuana. King allegedly returned to Batavia Downs at 5:37 p.m., Saturday, after being told to leave, and using obscene language causing public alarm. He was jailed on $1,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

Cindy M. Auberger, 54, of Keitel Road, Albion, is charged with felony DWI, drinking alcohol in a vehicle on a public highway, refusal to take a breath test, and unlawful of possession of marijuana. Auberger was allegedly found in a vehicle parked roadside at 12:37 a.m., Sunday, on Clinton Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Jenna Ferrando.

John A. Petronio, 35, of Long Bridge Road, Albion, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 4th and unlawful possession of marijuana. Petronio was allegedly found in possession of an electronic stun gun at 1:57 a.m., Friday, at a location on Lake Street Road, Le Roy.

Matthew Scott Williams, 29, of Hundredmark Road, Elba, is charged with petit larceny and auto stripping. Williams is accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a residence on Hundredmark Road, Elba. He is also charged with grand larceny 4th and falsifying business records 1st. He is accused of selling a vehicle for scrap when he had no night to sell the vehicle and was not the owner of the vehicle. Allegedly produced documents purporting to show he was the owner of the vehicle. The alleged theft was reported Sept. 28 on Clinton Street Road, Bergen.

Minnie M. Henry, 29, of Batavia, is cahrged with petit larceny. Henry was arrested by State Police for an alleged theft reported at 3:33 p.m., Aug. 22, at a location in the Town of Batavia. No further details released.