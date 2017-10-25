Law and Order: Rochester man accused of driving on 27 suspensions

Frank D. Fulton, 61, of Rochester, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, uninspected vehicle, driver's view obstructed and unlicensed driver. Fulton was stopped at 11 a.m., Tuesday, on Route 77, Pembroke, by Deputy Lonnie Nati. He was found to be driving despite an alleged 27 active suspensions on his license. He was jailed on $500 bail or $2,000 bond.​

Carlton Lynn Beardsley, 22, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with promoting prison contraband 1st, criminal possession of controlled substance 7th, and controlled substance not in original container. Beardsley is accused of bringing a narcotic drug into a secure area of the Genesee County Jail at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. He is being held on bail.

Brandi Marie Smith, 37, of North Bennett Heights, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd. Smith is accused of using two stolen checks at Walmart. The checks were reportedly stolen from a victim in the City of Batavia. (Previously: Woman facing 15 charges after allegedly breaking into car, stealing purse.)

A 15-year-old resident of Darien is charged with petit larceny. The youth was arrested by State Police for an alleged incident reported at 5:12 p.m., Tuesday, in Pembroke. No further information released.