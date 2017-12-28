Law and Order: State Street resident accused of trespassing at mall

Lazeula D. Washington, 40, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with trespass. Washington is accused of entering the Genesee Country Mall though previously barred from the property. He was jailed on $250 bail.

Jeffery Thomas Dutton, 26, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Dutton was arrested after police responded to Walnut Street for a report of two men fighting.

Zachary J. Marrow, 26, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, was arrested after allegedly failing to appear on a subpoena related to a charge of criminal contempt 2nd.

Dexter L. Turner, 26, of Victor Lane, Hamlin, was arrested on two warrants out of City Court. He was jailed on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

David C. Wojkowski, 33, of Swan Street, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic ticket.

Daniel J. Horner, 37, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a prior appearance ticket.

Deina Chavez, 36, of Rochester, is charged with conspiracy and petit larceny. Deina was arrested by State Police in relation to an incident reported at 1:13 p.m., Oct. 28, at Kohl's Department Store. Chavez was jailed on an unspecified amount of bail. No further details released.