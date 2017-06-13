Law and Order: Suspect caught going through vehicles on Union Street

Joshua John Dibble, 35, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Dibble was allegedly caught going through vehicles and stealing property on Union Street at 2:37 a.m., Monday.

A 16-year-old resident of Linwood Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and harassment 2nd. The youth was arrested in connection with an unspecified incident reported at 3:50 p.m., Saturday.

Danny D. Williams, Sr., 28, of Pearl Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Williams was charged following a report of multiple people fighting on Holland Avenue at 7:40 p.m., Thursday. Williams is accused of making violent and aggressive actions towards police and was arrested on the disorderly conduct charge without further issues.

Gary D. Burney, 36, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and burglary 2nd. Burney allegedly violated a stay-away order by entering a residence on North Spruce Street at 4:22 p.m., Thursday. He was also charged with criminal contempt and harassment second stemming for a reported incident July 11, 2016. He was also charged with harassment 2nd, criminal contempt 1st, burglary 2nd, grand larceny 4th and endangering the welfare of a child stemming from an incident reported Nov. 12.

Devon D. Rogers, 30, of Langfield Drive, Buffalo, was charged with burglary 1st, criminal mischief 3rd, assault 3rd, and criminal contempt stemming from an incident reported at 3 a.m., Saturday. He was also arrested on a warrant. Rogers was allegedly at a residence on Pearl Street, Batavia, in violation of a stay-away order. He allegedly became involved in a fight and injured another person. He was ordered held without bail.

Qumane J. Santiago, 18, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with menacing 2nd. Santiago was arrested after police responded to a report of a disturbance on Central Avenue at 8:45 p.m., Friday. Also arrested, Brandon C. Smart, 39, of Huchins Street, Batavia. He was charged with disorderly conduct. He is accused of trying to start a fight with people walking in the area while in the presence of police officers. Richard G. Hafford, 39, of Liberty Street, Batavia, was also charged with disorderly conduct for also allegedly trying to start a fight.

Tiffany A. Kent, 28, of Wood Street, Batavia, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration 2nd. Kent allegedly tried to hide her roommate from police when they arrived with a warrant for the roommate's arrest moments after the roommate had been seen entering the residence. Kent allegedly refused to cooperate with police even after several warnings.

Alex J. Ianita, 23, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon 3rd. Ianita was allegedly found in possession of brass knuckles at 3:38 p.m., Friday. He was jailed without bail.

Joseph J. Mazzarella, 64, of Summit Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief 4th and harassment 2nd. Mazzarella was allegedly involved in an incident where he prevented the other person from contacting emergency dispatchers and pushed the person to the ground. He was jailed on $250 bail. He was also arrested on a warrant.

Charles E. Schmidt, 46, of Alexander Road, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Schmidt allegedly hit another person while at the Genesee County Fair Grounds at 11 p.m., Saturday.

William Alexander Gruschow, II, 37, of Union Street, Spencerport, is charged with harassment 2nd. Gruschow allegedly passed a note to an employee at Batavia Downs causing the employee to become alarmed.

AR-Rahmaan M. Jones, 36, of East Avenue, Le Roy, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th and one count of unlawful possession of marijuana. Jones was arrested by members of the Local Drug Task Force following a stop Friday on Ellicott Street. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of the City of Batavia. He was jailed on $1,000 bail.