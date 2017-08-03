Law and Order: Two DWI arrests

Michael A. Young, 36, East Avenue, Attica, is charged with DWI, driving to left of pavement markings and speeding. Young was allegedly driving 75 mph on Main Street in Alexander at 2:26 a.m. when he was stopped by Deputy Howard Wilson. Further charges pending results of a blood test.

Creagan Tuirc MacLaren, 18, of West Kendal Road, Holley, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and unsafe start. MacLaren was stopped at 11:17 p.m. Sunday on Route 77, Darien, by Deputy Jenna Ferrando.