Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 3, 2017 - 9:55am

Law and Order: Two DWI arrests

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Darien, alexander, news.

Michael A. Young, 36, East Avenue, Attica, is charged with DWI, driving to left of pavement markings and speeding. Young was allegedly driving 75 mph on Main Street in Alexander at 2:26 a.m. when he was stopped by Deputy Howard Wilson. Further charges pending results of a blood test.

Creagan Tuirc MacLaren, 18, of West Kendal Road, Holley, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, and unsafe start. MacLaren was stopped at 11:17 p.m. Sunday on Route 77, Darien, by Deputy Jenna Ferrando.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

August 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button