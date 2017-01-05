Online News. Community Views.

January 5, 2017 - 1:46pm

Law and Order: Webster, Mass., man arrested on local warrants

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, bergen, news.

Christopher Charles Say, 26, of Goddard Street, Webster, Mass., is charged with criminal mischief 4th, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment 2nd and criminal contempt. Say was arrested by the Orleans County Sheriff's Office on a warrant out of Genesee County Court. He is also wanted on City of Batavia warrants. 

Dennis Allan Norris, 53, of Overbook Road, Rochester, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, speeding and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle. Norris was stopped at 9:55 a.m., Dec. 23, on South Lake Road, Bergen, by Rachel Diehl.

Joseph Mark Dickinson, 26, of East Avenue, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08, speeding and driver's view obstructed. Dickinson was stopped at 5:32 p.m., Wednesday, on Pearl Street Road, Batavia, by Deputy Jenna Ferrando.

