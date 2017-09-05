Law and Order: Woman accused of breaking windows Sunday afternoon

Amanda Lynn Abrams, 26, of Council House Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with criminal mischief 3rd. The Sheriff's Office received a complaint at 5 p.m., Sunday, of several broken windows, including broken windows on a vehicle, at a location on Sand Hill Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation. Upon investigation, it's alleged that Abrams broke with windows "with no reasonable grounds to believe she had such a right," damaging the property of another person.

Joseph A. Saraceni, Jr., 21, of Linwood Avenue, Batavia, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlicensed driver, following too closely and failure to signal a turn. Saraceni was stopped at 9:45 a.m., Aug. 28, in Wyoming County after a trooper observed Saraceni allegedly following another vehicle too closely. When the trooper attempted to follow Saraceni, Saraceni made an abrupt turn reportedly without signaling. During the traffic stop, State Police say Saraceni presented an expired license. He provided a list of medications he was taking that included controlled substances. The trooper conducted a field sobriety test and he was processed at SP Warsaw by a drug recognition expert. He was issued an appearance ticket and turned over to Monroe County Sheriff's Office on an active probation warrant.