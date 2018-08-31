Law and Order: Woman accused of kicking deputy while holding a child

Rachel Brittany Solomon, 26, of Meadville Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and harassment, 2nd. Solomon is accused of damaging the property of another person at 6:39 p.m. Thursday at a location on Meadville Road. Solomon allegedly resisted arrest and kicked a deputy while holding a child. Solomon was jailed on $2,000 bail or $4,000 bond.

Nicholas David Frayne, 21, of Two Rod Road, Alden, is charged with grand larceny, 4th, and criminal trespass, 3rd. Frayne allegedly stole scrap metal from an enclosed property on Sumner Road, Darien, on July 21 and Aug. 9. The case was investigated by Deputy Kyle Krzemien and Investigator Joseph Loftus. Also charged, Dalton James Offhaus, 21, of Brookville Road, Alexander.

Robert C. Hayes, 28, of Le Roy, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Hayes was stopped by State Police at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 20 in Pavilion.