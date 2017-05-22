Law and Order: Woman accused of taking purse at local business

Jolene Michelle Lawson, 35, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with grand larceny, 4th. Lawson allegedly stole a purse from a person at Delre's Greenhouse & Garden Center, 4062 W. Main Street Road, Batavia. The purse reportedly contained a debit card, money, and personal papers. Lawson was located on West Main and taken into custody. The property was recovered from a wooded area and returned to the victim.

Michale Paul Bartovich, 34, of Burncoat Way, Pittsford, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Bartovich was charged following a traffic stop on Judge Road, Oakfield, at 5:48 p.m. Saturday, by Deputy Chris Erion.

John Paul Daley, 36, of Alleghany Road, Alabama, is charged with felony DWI, muffler violation, and refusal to take a breath test. Daley was stopped at 12:19 a.m. Sunday on Route 77, Alabama, by Deputy James Stack.

James K. Clarke, 26, of 4th Section Road, Brockport, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, driving without an ignition interlock device and aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd. Clarke was stopped at 5:37 a.m. Saturday on North Bergen Road, Bergen, by Deputy Jeremy McClellan.