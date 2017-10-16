Law and Order: Woman charged with multiple crimes after disturbance on Bank Street

Tatiana C. Lugo, 22, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree harassment;third-degree robbery; endangering the welfare of a child; tampering with physical evidence; and criminal mischief, 4th. Lugo was allegedly involved in a fight with a male on Bank Street at 1:02 p.m. Sunday in the presence of two young children. During the course of the investigation by officers Kevin DeFelice and James Prusak, Lugo allegedly stole property from the victim. Lugo was ordered held without bail.

Patrick Ervin Say, 57, of Nesbitt Road, Attica, is charged with DWI, driving left of pavement markings, and failure to keep right. Say was allegedly involved in a single-car accident on Molasses Hill Road, Bethany, at 5:43 p.m. Sunday. The accident was investigated by Deputy Ryan Delong and Sgt. Jason Saile. (Initial Report)

Shane Lee Hoehn, 43, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or higher, failure to notify DMV of address change, and driving over the divide on a divided highway. Hoehn was stopped at 2:16 a.m. Sunday on East Main Street, Batavia, by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Clifford W. Matthews, 43, of Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Stafford, is charged with DWI, driving with a BAC of .08 or greater, moving from lane unsafely, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Matthews was allegedly involved in an accident on Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Stafford, at 4:43 p.m. Friday. The accident was investigated by Deputy Jenna Ferrando and Sgt. Eric Seppala.

Shawn Micheal Koegl, 30, of Alleghany Road, Attica, is charged with: DWI; driver view obstructed; possession of an open container; failure to keep right; and uninspected motor vehicle. Koegle was arrested following an investigation by deputies Mathew Clor and Eric Meyer into an accident at 2:02 a.m. Saturday on Route 77, Darien.

Passiona C. McConnell, 39, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with a curfew violation under the Batavia Municipal Code. McConnell was charged after her underage son was located in public after curfew. The youth was located at 12:59 a.m., Oct. 7, in the area of 20 Main St., Batavia, by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Michael J. Henry, 50, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. Henry allegedly refused a lawful order by police to disperse at 10:45 p.m. Saturday while at Van Detta Stadium. Henry was arrested by officers Frank Klimjack and Stephen Cronmiller.

Joseph R. Paner, 37, of Cheekwood Drive, Cheektowaga, is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Paner's vehicle was located after a complaint at 9:27 p.m. Saturday on Genesee Street, Pembroke, of a vehicle being operated erratically. Deputy Ryan DeLong initiated a traffic stop. Assisting in the investigation was Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello and Deputy Eric Meyer.

John M. Lippold, 42, of Bethany, is charged with DWI and DWI/alcohol or drugs. Lippold was stopped by State Police in the City of Batavia at 9 a.m. Friday. No further details released.