Le Roy American Legion announces 2017 Poppy Girl

Press release:

The Botts Fiorito American Legion Auxiliary 576 announces that the 2017 Poppy Girl is Ellison Williams, who is a third-grader at Wolcott Street School in Le Roy. She is the daughter of Dave and Mindy Williams, Granddaughter of Dave and Bee Hyde and Jim and Peggy Williams.

She comes to the Auxiliary from a long line of American Legion Members her Great Grandparents were Hank and Mary Zimmerman. Ellison participates in dance and also enjoys drawing, playing basketball, volleyball and swimming.

Ellison will be at Tops Market on Saturday with Poppies please stop by to meet her. Also, Poppies will be available at Tops Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m.