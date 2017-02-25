Online News. Community Views.

February 25, 2017 - 11:58am

Le Roy dominates North Rose-Wolcott, 79-32

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, Le Roy.

a9x5a1448.jpg

Le Roy easily dispatched North Rose-Wolcott in its quest for possible Section V title with a 79-32 win on its home court. 

Ryan Boyce scored 13 points, hitting two of two three-point tries. Canyon Roster added 12, Josh Laurie, 11, and T.Y. Williams and Jason Doemling each had nine. Boyce and Roster also each had seven rebounds.

Rose-Wolcott's Tyler Norris, who had been averaging more than 30 points a game recently was held to 15 points. He was 0-6 from beyond the arch.

Photos by David Boyce.

a9x5a1452.jpg

a9x5a1331.jpg

a9x5a1410.jpg

