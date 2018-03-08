Online News. Community Views.

March 8, 2018 - 10:42am

Le Roy HS presents 'The Little Mermaid' for three performances starting tonight

posted by Howard B. Owens in le roy hs, Le Roy, news, arts, entertainment.

20180306_mermaid_rehearsal2_dsc1279.jpg

Le Roy High School presents three performances of "The Little Mermaid" starting tonight.

The current goes up at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door or available online (click here).

There are also performances at 6 p.m. tomorrow and at 6 p.m., Saturday.

Yesterday, the cast and crew of 115 students performed twice for students in grades 7 through 12 and grades 1 through 6.

"We hope you will join us in celebrating our amazing hometown talent and enjoy a night of great laughs and fun," said Le Roy Principal Tim McArdle. "This show is going to be so spectacular and, as always, the Pat Patton backdrops take this show to the next level."

Photos by Don Dessert, except bottom photo, by Tim McArdle.

20180306_mermaid_rehearsal2_dsc1675.jpg

20180306_mermaid_rehearsal2_dsc2244_1.jpg

20180306_mermaid_rehearsal2_dsc1728.jpg

20180306_mermaid_rehearsal2_dsc1468.jpg

dsc_0568leroy.jpg

