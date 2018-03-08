Le Roy HS presents 'The Little Mermaid' for three performances starting tonight

Le Roy High School presents three performances of "The Little Mermaid" starting tonight.

The current goes up at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door or available online (click here).

There are also performances at 6 p.m. tomorrow and at 6 p.m., Saturday.

Yesterday, the cast and crew of 115 students performed twice for students in grades 7 through 12 and grades 1 through 6.

"We hope you will join us in celebrating our amazing hometown talent and enjoy a night of great laughs and fun," said Le Roy Principal Tim McArdle. "This show is going to be so spectacular and, as always, the Pat Patton backdrops take this show to the next level."

Photos by Don Dessert, except bottom photo, by Tim McArdle.