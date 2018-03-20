Le Roy PD offers class to provide citizens with information on how to respond if confronted by active shooter

More than three dozen Le Roy residents attended a class Monday evening at the Village Hall led by Officer Greg Kellogg and Detective John Condidorio on how citizens can react and respond if they find themselves in an active shooter situation.

Using lecture, videos, and question and answer, Kellogg covered such issues as having a plan -- thinking ahead, knowing where the exits are, what objects can be turned into weapons, what you will do to protect yourself if a bad guy with a gun showed up. Imagining various scenarios and how you would respond, not as a hero, but as somebody who can escape or hide, and perhaps help others do the same, will help you avoid panic.

The first rule, they said, is to get out of you can. Then call 9-1-1. Once out, if police are already on scene, follow their orders.

Your priorities, they said should be:

Avoid (escape or hide);

Deny (barricade);

Defend (fight back only when there is no other option).

If it gets to the defend point, knowing ahead of time what items can be turned into a weapon to either disable or disorient the shooter -- a chair, a table, a fire extinguisher, a pen -- can help save lives.

Kellogg said Le Roy PD can provide additional classes for the community upon request.