Le Roy resident accused of allowing people to regularly use his place to smoke marijuana

A Le Roy resident was arrested after police investigated complaints that he was repeatedly allowing groups of people in his residence for the purpose of smoking marijuana.

Jason Lee Perry, 22, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with one count of criminal nuisance in the second degree. He was jailed on $3,000 bail.

Le Roy PD says this was an ongoing issue and such gatherings occurred on a regular basis. Police said they received multiple complaints from neighborhood residents who were concerned and bothered by it.