Le Roy student accused of threatening others at school

A 16-year-old Le Roy HS student has been charged with making terroristic threats following an incident at the school yesterday where the student threatened to shoot people.

The youth was jailed on $10,000 bail

The Sheriff's Office received a call at 3:15 p.m. yesterday after school officials reported a student had made the threats.

An investigation revealed the male student who was charged was involved in a confrontation with several other students in a hallway and allegedly made the threat during the confrontation.

No weapons were displayed and no weapons were located.

There were no injuries.

The charge is a Class D felony.

From the press release: